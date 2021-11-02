Wright County Election Results

The Wright County City/School election results are in and in Belmond, Frank Beminio is the new mayor while Jon Swenson has won the City Council at Large seat over Katie Schlicting. Kyle Tulp will fill the vacancy in the At-Large seat.

Belmond will welcome Richard Rockow as the new Park Trustee.

The Belmond-Klemme Community School District Director 4 will be Rick McDaniel. The Directors at Large will be Heather Ridgway and Gary Berkland.

The CAL District 1 Director will be Bradley Wessels and District 2 will be Elizabeth Podolan.

In Clarion, Rodney Heiden will be the new mayor over Shayne Edward Hennigar. Meanwhile the new City Council at Large seats will be filled by Dan Hennigar, Dave Flurer, and Nick McOllough.

The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Directors for District 2 will be Kelly Kirtein and Elizabeth Severson. Megan Ring will be the District 3 Director.

In Dows, Larry Klatt was elected mayor. The Dow City Council at Large seats will be filled by Craig Russell, Loren Lienemann, and Richard Echelberger.

In Eagle Grove, Sandra McGrath will return as Mayor of Eagle Grove.The City Council at Large seat will be filled by Walter Lorenzen. City Council Ward 2 will be Matthew Jergens.

In Eagle Grove School District Directors at Large will be Angie Capsel and Aaron Parrott.

In Galt, Zeke Rosales has been elected Mayor unopposed.

In Goldfield, Gabe Fiscus has been elected Mayor. The Goldfield City Council at Large seats will be filled by Marcy Duncalf, Anthony Meinke, and Marilyn Jill Sorensen.

The Mayor of Rowan will be Lennea Groom. The City Council at Large seats will be filled by Dale Hollman, Marcos Hurtado, and Virgil Park.

The mayor of Woolstock will be Bruce D. Rholl. The City of Woolstock Council at Large will be Troy Kastler, Scott Myers, and Bart Green.