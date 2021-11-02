NewsPolitics & Government

LOCAL VOTE 2021: Winnebago County Polling Locations

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor17 hours agoLast Updated: November 2, 2021

Polls in Winnebago County will open at 7am and remain open until 8pm. The following are the polling locations throughout the county.

2020 Buffalo Grant Lincoln Heritage Town Center, 201 2nd Ave Sw, PO Box 430, Buffalo Center, IA 50424 

Eden, Logan, and Norway Townships Scarville Community Center, 121 Main St.,  Scarville, IA 50473 

Forest City Ward 1, Titonka Savings Bank, 101 Hwy 69 N  Forest City, IA 50436

King and Linden Townships  Thompson Public Library, 102 Jackson St N, PO Box 81, Thompson, IA 50478 

Forest City Ward 2.  Calvary Baptist Church, 636 N Best St,, Forest City, IA 50436

Newton, and  Forest D1Leland Community Center, 316 Walnut St.,  Leland, IA 50453 

Center Township  City of Lake Mills-Helgeson Civic Center, 105 W Main St.,  Lake Mills, IA 50450 

Forest City Ward 3Senior Comm. Center, 125 N 7th St., Forest City, IA 50436 

Mount Valley Forest D2 Titonka Savings Bank, 101 Hwy 69 N, Forest City, IA 50436

Forest City Ward 4  , Immanuel Lutheran Church, 246 S Clark St.,  Forest City, IA 50436 

