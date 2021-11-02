West Hancock football rolls into the Quarterfinals, State Cross Country Results

The top ranked West Hancock football team defeated South O’Brien in the 2nd round of the Class A football playoffs Friday night in Britt, by a score of 31-7. The Eagles were led by fullback Matthew Francis, who rushed 25 times for 169 yards and 2 touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Mitchell Smith added 75 yards rushing and a touchdown pass to Rylan Barnes. Smith added 6 tackles, including 4 solo. David Smith had 2 quarterback sacks. The Eagles now take on Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn in the quarterfinals. The Eagles beat HMS 20-6 for homecoming back in October. Game time at Sanger Field is 7 pm. We’ll have the live broadcast with Kevin Wilson and Jay Hiscocks beginning at 6:30 pm on B103, KIOW, and the West Hancock video stream Friday night.

At the state cross country meet in Fort Dodge, Forest City’s Joey Hovinga picked up another medal for the Indians in Class 2A, running to a 7th place finish in 16:39.87. Jack Crane of Clear Lake was 46th in 17:42. Eagle Grove’s Drake Weland was 62nd in 17:57. Clear Lake was 12th in the team race with 242 points. On the girls side of 2A, Lily Nelson of Forest City was 46th in 20:48.20. Katelyn Johnson of Osage was 3rd in 18:51.04, while Addison Doughan of Clear Lake was 4th in 19.04.88. Other area finishers included Reese Brownlee of Clear Lake in 23rd, and Katelyn Knoll of GHV in 65th. In Class 1A girls, Miriam Beenken of North Iowa was 105th in 23:04. Other area finishers included North Union’s Jacey finishing 21st in 20:38, and Newman Catholic’s Maggie McBride in 63rd in 21:52. Newman finished 12th as a team with 255 points. South Winneshiek won the team title with 104. Isaac Swenson of Belmond-Klemme finished 26th in the 1A Boys in 17:27. North Iowa’s Gavin Grunhovd was 81st in 18:22. Bryce McDonough of Central Springs was the highest area finisher in 6th in 16:46.75. Ryan Kelly of Newman Catholic was 31st in 17:35, Riley Witt of Saint Ansgar was 34th in 17:37, Quinn Swift of Bishop Garrigan was 41st in 17:42, and Clayton McDonough of Central Springs 43rd in 17:44. In the team race, Central Springs finished 12th with 263 points, while Newman Catholic was 15th with 307. AC-GC won the title with 75 points.