The Worth County Election Results

The Worth County City/School election results are in and in Fertile, the mayor will be Nick Bailey taking 76.7% of the vote. The City Council at Large seats will be filled by Holly Lovik-Hanna and Penny Miller.

In Grafton, the Mayor will be John Bork. The City Council at Large seats will be filled by Jane Dalluge, Michael Schaub, Tom Kruger, and Randy Hulshizer.

In Hanlontown, the Mayor will be Richard Scholbrock. The City Council at Large seats will be filled by Linda Fulton, Samuel Fellin, Janet Fellin, Shannon Warren, and Crystal Brower.

The City of Joice has filled one of its City Council at Large seats. Tamara Dykstra will fill the post. The Public Measure passed by 95.83%.

The City of Kensett Mayor will be Corey Puiju. The Council at Large seats will be filled by Ronald Parker and Chuck Pilkington.

The City of Manly will have Timothy O’Keefe as its Mayor. The CIty Council at Large seats will be filled by Troy Tabbart, Rick Aguilera, and Pete Andera.

The City of Northwood will have Douglas Moehle as its Mayor. The City Council at Large seats will be filled by Teresa George-Zenz and Steve Peterson.

In the school districts of Worth County elections saw Jean Schilling win the Director of District 1 North A. Joseph Rowe will fill the vacancy in District 1 North B. The District 2 South A director will be Jason Blicknderfer.

The Northwood-Kensett School Directors at Large will be Bradley Christianson and Susan Kliment.

The Forest City Community Schools District 1 Directors will be Eric Kingland and Beth Clouse.In District 2 it is David Reese. The public measure passed by 80.56%.

The Lake Mills Director at Large will be Casey Singelstad. In District 1 the director will be Stephanie Storby. To fill a vacancy in District 3, it will be Karl Osheim.

In St. Ansgar, the Director for District 3 is Tony Brown. The Director in District 5 is Mary Hannam. The Director for District 6 is Lindsey Falk.

The NIACC District 1 Director is David A. Steffens. In District 5 the Director is Doug Krabbe.