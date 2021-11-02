The Winnebago County Election Results

The Winnebago County City/School election results are in and in Buffalo Center, the mayor is John R. Davids. The City Council at Large will be Rick Hofbauer and Nicholas Holland.

The City Council Ward 1 seat will return to Ron Holland. Brad Buffington will fill a vacancy in Ward 2.

The Lake Mills Mayor will be Francis Unger. The Council at Large seats will be filled by Katie Peterson and Joseph Jantgaard.

The Leland Mayor will be Russell Leitz and he City Council at Large seat will be Rex Johnson.

The Rake Mayor will be Louise Hagedorn. The Rake City Council at Large seats will be filled by Ron Johnson, Melissa Duve, and Phil Benn.

The Mayor of Scarville will be Douglas Harmon. The City Orlyn Rosen.

The Thompson City Council at Large seats were won by Alexis Richter and Scott Flo.

Forest City School Directors of District 1 will be Eric Kingland and Beth Klouse. Troy Thompson won the Director of District 2 seat. District 3 was won by David Reese. The Forest City Public Measure won by 82%.

The Lake Mills Community School District Director at Large was won by Casey Singlestad. The District 1 Director will be Stephanie Storby. To fill the vacancy in District 3 will be filled by Karl Osheim.

The North Iowa School District Directors at Large will be Rachel Wubben and Jared Viergutz. The Director of District 1 will be Cody Wirtjes. District 3 Director will be Brian Plath.

David Steffens won the NIACC Director of District 1 seat. To fill a vacancy in Director of District 8, Debra Hill won the post.