State Volleyball Results

At the state volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids, the top ranked 5A team was beaten in the opening round. Top ranked Iowa City Liberty fell to 8th seeded Johnston in 5 sets, 25-21, 17-25, 27-25, 24-26, 16-14. The Dragons will now take on Cedar Falls, who defeated Dowling Catholic in straight sets. 2nd seeded Pleasant Valley defeated Ankeny Centennial in 4 sets, and will play 3rd seeded Ankeny tomorrow. The Hawkettes defeated Urbandale in 5 sets.

In Class 4A action, Top ranked and top seeded Western Dubuque defeated Sioux City Heelan in straight sets. 5th seeded Marion defeated Cedar Rapids Xavier in 5 sets to move into the semifinals. 2nd seeded North Scott swept Bondurant-Farrar, and will play Waverly-Shell Rock in the semifinals. The Go-Hawks defeated Oskaloosa in 5 sets.

Today in Cedar Rapids, the Osage Green Devils make their 6th consecutive trip to the State Tournament, taking on Wilton at 2 pm. The Green Devils are seeded 7th. Other 2A matches today include top ranked Dike-New Hartford defending their title against South Hardin, Boyden-Hull takes on Denver, and Western Christian takes on Beckman Catholic from Dyersville. 3A matches include Davenport Assumption taking on Des Moines Christian, West Liberty playing Mount Vernon, West Delaware taking on Unity Christian, and Sheldon playing Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Class 1A matches include Burlington Notre Dame taking on Tri-Center of Neola, Holy Trinity Catholic of Fort Madison taking on Janesville, Gehlen Catholic out of LeMars playing North Tama, and Springville taking on Gladbrook-Reinbeck.

Semifinals are Wednesday, and the finals are Thursday at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids.