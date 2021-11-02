LOCAL VOTE 2021: Winnebago County Cities and School Board Elections
The following are the candidates for the City/School Election today. Voters will go to the polls to cast their ballots in their respective cities and school boards.
Buffalo Center
Mayor (Vote for no more than 1)
– John R Davids
City Council Members (Vote for no more than 2)
– Rick Hofbauer
– Nicholas Holland
Forest City
City Council Members At Large (Vote for no more than 2)
City Council Member Ward 1 (Vote for no more than 1)
– Brandon Cink
– Ronald E Holland
City Council Member Ward 2 – TFV – (Vote for no more than 1)
– Brad Buffington
City Council Member Ward 3 (Vote for no more than 1)
Park & Rec Board (Vote for no more than 3)
Lake Mills
Mayor (Vote for no more than 1)
– Francis D Unger
City Council Members (Vote for no more than 2)
– Laurel Domokos
– Katie Peterson
– Joseph M. Jamtgaard
Leland
Mayor (Vote for no more than 1)
– Russell Leitz
City Council Members (Vote for no more than 2)
– Rex Johnson
Rake
Mayor (Vote for no more than 1)
– Louise Hagedorn
City Council Members (Vote for no more than 3)
– Melissa Duve
– Ron Johnson
– Phil Benn
City Council Members – TFV – (Vote for no more than 1)
Scarville
Mayor (Vote for no more than 1)
– Douglas Harmon
City Council Members (Vote for no more than 2)
– Orlyn B. Rosen
Thompson
Mayor (Vote for no more than 1)
City Council Members (Vote for no more than 2)
– Scott Flo
– Alexis Richter
School Board Members
Forest City Community School District Director of District 1 (Vote for no more than 2)
– Eric Kingland
– Andrew Fedders
– Beth Clouse
Forest City Community School District Director of District 2 (Vote for no more than 1)
– Troy J. Thompson
Forest City Community School District Director of District 3 (Vote for no more than 1)
– David Reese
– Rick F. Wiley
Lake Mills Community School District Director of District 1 (Vote for no more than 1)
– Stephanie Storby
Lake Mills Community School District Director At Large (Vote for no more than 1)
– Carol Anne Bergland
– Casey Singelstad
– Donald Knudtson
Lake Mills Community School District Director of District 3 TFV (Vote for no more than 1)
– Amanda Jensen
– Vernon J. Martinson
– Kari Osheim
North Iowa Community School District Director of District 1 (Vote for no more than 1)
– Cody Wirtjes
North Iowa Community School District Director of District 3 (Vote for no more than 1)
– Brian Plath
North Iowa Community School District Director At Large (Vote for no more than 2)
– Thomas D. Balvance
– Jared Allen Viergutz
– Rachel Wubben
Algona Community School District Director At Large (Vote for no more than 3)
– Rodney J Davis
– Gloria Bartelt
– Jay Limbaugh
NIACC Director District 1 (Vote for no more than 1)
– David A. Steffens
NIACC Director District 8 TFV (Vote for no more than 1)
– Debra M. Hill