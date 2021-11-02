LOCAL VOTE 2021: Winnebago County Cities and School Board Elections

The following are the candidates for the City/School Election today. Voters will go to the polls to cast their ballots in their respective cities and school boards.

Buffalo Center

Mayor (Vote for no more than 1)

– John R Davids

City Council Members (Vote for no more than 2)

– Rick Hofbauer

– Nicholas Holland

Forest City

City Council Members At Large (Vote for no more than 2)

City Council Member Ward 1 (Vote for no more than 1)

– Brandon Cink

– Ronald E Holland

City Council Member Ward 2 – TFV – (Vote for no more than 1)

– Brad Buffington

City Council Member Ward 3 (Vote for no more than 1)

Park & Rec Board (Vote for no more than 3)

Lake Mills

Mayor (Vote for no more than 1)

– Francis D Unger

City Council Members (Vote for no more than 2)

– Laurel Domokos

– Katie Peterson

– Joseph M. Jamtgaard

Leland

Mayor (Vote for no more than 1)

– Russell Leitz

City Council Members (Vote for no more than 2)

– Rex Johnson

Rake

Mayor (Vote for no more than 1)

– Louise Hagedorn

City Council Members (Vote for no more than 3)

– Melissa Duve

– Ron Johnson

– Phil Benn

City Council Members – TFV – (Vote for no more than 1)

Scarville

Mayor (Vote for no more than 1)

– Douglas Harmon

City Council Members (Vote for no more than 2)

– Orlyn B. Rosen

Thompson

Mayor (Vote for no more than 1)

City Council Members (Vote for no more than 2)

– Scott Flo

– Alexis Richter

School Board Members

Forest City Community School District Director of District 1 (Vote for no more than 2)

– Eric Kingland

– Andrew Fedders

– Beth Clouse

Forest City Community School District Director of District 2 (Vote for no more than 1)

– Troy J. Thompson

Forest City Community School District Director of District 3 (Vote for no more than 1)

– David Reese

– Rick F. Wiley

Lake Mills Community School District Director of District 1 (Vote for no more than 1)

– Stephanie Storby

Lake Mills Community School District Director At Large (Vote for no more than 1)

– Carol Anne Bergland

– Casey Singelstad

– Donald Knudtson

Lake Mills Community School District Director of District 3 TFV (Vote for no more than 1)

– Amanda Jensen

– Vernon J. Martinson

– Kari Osheim

North Iowa Community School District Director of District 1 (Vote for no more than 1)

– Cody Wirtjes

North Iowa Community School District Director of District 3 (Vote for no more than 1)

– Brian Plath

North Iowa Community School District Director At Large (Vote for no more than 2)

– Thomas D. Balvance

– Jared Allen Viergutz

– Rachel Wubben

Algona Community School District Director At Large (Vote for no more than 3)

– Rodney J Davis

– Gloria Bartelt

– Jay Limbaugh

NIACC Director District 1 (Vote for no more than 1)

– David A. Steffens

NIACC Director District 8 TFV (Vote for no more than 1)

– Debra M. Hill