LOCAL VOTE 2021: Hancock County Goes to the Polls

Notice is hereby given to the eligible electors in Hancock County, Iowa that the CITY-SCHOOL

ELECTION in Hancock County, State of Iowa, will be held at the regular polling places in each of the 10

voting precincts of Hancock County on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

The polls will be open from 7:00 A.M. and will close at 8:00 P.M. The polling places are listed below.

Please read this notice carefully to determine your correct precinct and polling location. If voters have

questions about their precinct or polling locations, please contact the Hancock County Auditor’s office at 641-

923-3163.

Listed below are all the candidates and public measures that will appear on ballots in Hancock County.

Ballots issued to voters will contain only those offices the voter is eligible to vote for based on the voter’s

residence.

CITY CANDIDATES

Candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballots for voters in the respective cities.

CANDIDATES AND SCHOOL PUBLIC MEASURES

Candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballots for voters in the respective school districts.

CITY OF BRITT

• Mayor – vote for no more than one

➢ Ryan Arndorfer

➢ Jay Ryerson

• Council – vote for no more than two

➢ Chad Luecht

➢ Ashley Weiss

CITY OF CORWITH

• Mayor – vote for no more than one

➢ Matt Hobscheidt

• Council – vote for no more than two

➢ Tim Poage

CITY OF CRYSTAL LAKE

• Mayor – vote for no more than one

➢ Shawn R. Dontje

• Council – vote for no more than two

➢ Doris Haugland

➢ Diane M. Smith

➢ Nicholas Moore

➢ Karen Pergande

CITY OF FOREST CITY

• Council At-Large – vote for no more than two

➢ No candidates filed

• Park and Rec Board Member – vote for no more than three

➢ No candidates filed

CITY OF GARNER

• Mayor – vote for no more than one

➢ Tim Schmidt

• Council- vote for no more than three

➢ Jennifer Breister

➢ Damon Quandt

➢ Amber Jenniges

➢ Mark C. Kaczor

➢ Donald Gene Bell

CITY OF GOODELL

• Mayor – vote for no more than one

➢ Ryan Halfpop

• Council – vote for no more than three

➢ Karen Green

➢ Mark Stille

➢ Barbara Schaefer

CITY OF KANAWHA

• Council – vote for no more than three

➢ Carmen Myers

➢ Judy Kay Vander Ploeg

➢ Jeremy Purvis

CITY OF KLEMME

• Mayor – vote for no more than one

➢ Shannon Boge-Miller

• Council – vote for no more than three

➢ James R. Menke

➢ David Abele

• Council-To Fill Vacancy – vote for no more than one

➢ Tim Jergenson

CITY OF WODEN

• Mayor – vote for no more than one

➢ Paul Buns

• Council – vote for no more than three

➢ James Warren Shanks Sr.

➢ Jeff Stucki

➢ Dylan Brandt

➢ Paul TerBeek

➢ William L. Rout

➢ David Ewald

ALGONA COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

• Director At-Large – vote for no more than three

➢ Rodney J. Davis

➢ Gloria Bartelt

➢ Jay Limbaugh

BELMOND-KLEMME COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

• Director District At-Large – vote for no more than two

➢ Gary L. Berkland

➢ Heather Ridgway

➢ Marc Schlichting

• Director District Four – vote for no more than one

➢ Rick McDaniel

• Public Measure WV -see full text below

CLARION-GOLDFIELD- DOWS COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

• Director District Two – vote for no more than two

➢ Kelly Kirstein

➢ Elizabeth Severson

• Director District Three – vote for no more than one

➢ Megan Ring

FOREST CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

• Director District One – vote for no more than two

➢ Eric Kingland

➢ Andrew Fedders

➢ Beth Clouse

• Director District Two – vote for no more than one

➢ Troy J. Thompson

• Director District Three – vote for no more than one

➢ David Reese

➢ Rick F. Wiley

• Public Measure VX-see full text below

GARNER-HAYFIELD-VENTURA COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

• Director At-Large – vote for no more than three

➢ Jay Larkin

➢ Dan Goll

➢ Scott Gaskill

➢ Jack Toppin

LU VERNE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

• Director At-Large – vote for no more than two

➢ Charles M. Legler

➢ Meredith Collins

WEST FORK COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

• Director District At Large – vote for no more than one

➢ Rachael Etnier

➢ Grant F. Petersen

• Director District One – vote for no more than one

➢ Holly Henricks

➢ Roger Allan Witte

• Director District Two – vote for no more than one

➢ Amber Marzen

➢ Sara Harms

WEST HANCOCK COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

• Director At-Large – vote for no more than one

➢ Jon Harle

• Director At-Large-To Fill

Vacancy- vote for no more than one

➢ Jennifer Bixel

• Director District One – vote for no more than one

➢ Angela Johnson

• Director District Three – vote for no more than one

➢ Jay Burgardt

➢ Jennifer Weiland

• Director District Four- To Fill Vacancy – vote for no more than one

➢ Kevin Wilson

NORTH IOWA AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

• Director

District Three – vote for no more than one

➢ David H. Moore

• Director District Eight -To Fill Vacancy- vote for no more than one

➢ Debra M. Hill

HANCOCK COUNTY PUBLIC MEASURE JG

• Public Measure JG – see full text below

Hancock County Public Measure JG:

SHALL THE FOLLOWING PUBLIC MEASURE BE ADOPTED?

Shall the County of Hancock, State of Iowa, enter into a loan agreement and issue its general obligation

bonds in an amount not exceeding $4,600,000, for the purpose of constructing, furnishing and equipping

County public works facilities?

Forest City Community School District Public Measure VX:

SHALL THE FOLLOWING PUBLIC MEASURE BE ADOPTED?

Forest City School Revenue Purpose Statement

Summary: To adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement specifying the use of revenues the Forest City

Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.

In the Forest City Community School District, the following Revenue Purpose Statement which specifies the

use of revenues the Forest City Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an

Advanced Vision for Education Fund shall be adopted.

To provide funds to acquire or install information technology infrastructure (including improving buildings or

sites for the purpose of accessing broadband digital telecommunications) and school safety and security

infrastructure.

To provide funds to build and furnish a new school building or buildings; to build and furnish addition(s) to

school buildings in the District; to remodel, reconstruct, repair, expand, and improve the school buildings in

the District; to purchase and improve grounds; for demolition work; to furnish and equip district facilities.

To provide funds for the purchase, lease or lease-purchase of buildings, equipment (including transportation

and recreation equipment), or technology and to repair transportation equipment for transporting students as

authorized by law, to implement energy conservation measures, sharing or rental of facilities including a joint

infrastructure project for the purposes of offering classes under district-to-community college programs as

authorized in Iowa Code Section 423F.3(3)(c), procuring or acquisition of libraries, or opening roads to

schoolhouses or buildings.

To provide funds to purchase land as part of start-up costs for new student construction program or if the sale

of the previous student construction was insufficient to purchase land, and to purchase construction materials

and supplies for a student-constructed building or shed intended to be retained by and used by the District.

To provide funds to make payments to a municipality or other entity as required under Iowa Code Section

403.19(2).

To provide funds for demolition, cleanup, and other costs if such costs are necessitated by, and incurred

within two years of, a disaster.

To provide funds to establish and maintain public recreation places and playgrounds; provide for supervision

and instruction for recreational activities; or for community education purposes.

To provide funds for the payment of principal and interest or retirement of general obligation bonds issued for

school infrastructure purposes, energy improvement loans, loan agreements authorized by Iowa Code

Section 297.36, sales, service and use tax revenue bonds issued under Iowa Code Section 423E.5 or Iowa

Code Section 423F.4.

To provide funds for property tax relief; and

To provide funds for other authorized expenditures and purposes as now or hereafter permitted by law and

designated by the Forest City Community School District.

It being understood that if this proposition should fail to be approved by the voters, such failure shall not be

construed to terminate or restrict authority previously granted by the voters to expend receipts from the

Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.

If approved, this Revenue Purpose Statement shall remain in effect until replaced or amended by the Forest

City Community School District.

“If a majority of eligible electors voting on the question fail to approve this Revenue

Purpose Statement, then upon expiration of the current Revenue Purpose Statement,

revenues received by the School District from the Secure an Advanced Vision for

Education fund shall be expended in the following order:

The payment of bonds for which SAVE Revenue has been pledged;

Reduction of bond levies under Iowa Code Sections 298.18 and 298.18A and all other

debt levies;

Reduction of the regular and voter-approved physical plant and equipment levy under

Iowa Code Section 298.2;

Reduction of the public educational and recreational levy under Iowa Code Section

300.2;

For any authorized infrastructure purpose of the school district as defined in Iowa

Code Section 423F.3(6); and

For the payment of principal and interest on bonds issued under Iowa Code Sections

423E.5 and 423F.4.”

Belmond-Klemme Community School District Public Measure WV:

SHALL THE FOLLOWING PUBLIC MEASURE BE ADOPTED?

Summary: To adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement specifying the use of revenues the Belmond-Klemme

Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.

In the Belmond-Klemme Community School District, the following Revenue Purpose Statement which

specifies the use of revenues the Belmond-Klemme Community School District will receive from the State of

Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund shall be adopted.

To provide funds to acquire or install information technology infrastructure (including improving buildings or

sites for the purpose of accessing broadband digital telecommunications) and school safety and security

infrastructure.

To provide funds to build and furnish a new school building or buildings; to build and furnish addition(s) to

school buildings in the District; to remodel, reconstruct, repair, expand, and improve the school buildings in

the District; to purchase and improve grounds; for demolition work; to furnish and equip district facilities.

To provide funds for the purchase, lease or lease-purchase of buildings, equipment (including transportation

and recreation equipment), or technology and to repair transportation equipment for transporting students as

authorized by law, to implement energy conservation measures, sharing or rental of facilities including a joint

infrastructure project for the purposes of offering classes under district-to-community college programs as

authorized in Iowa Code Section 423F.3(3)(c), procuring or acquisition of libraries, or opening roads to

schoolhouses or buildings.

To provide funds to purchase land as part of start-up costs for new student construction program or if the sale

of the previous student construction was insufficient to purchase land, and to purchase construction materials

and supplies for a student-constructed building or shed intended to be retained by and used by the District.

To provide funds to make payments to a municipality or other entity as required under Iowa Code Section

403.19(2).

To provide funds for demolition, cleanup, and other costs if such costs are necessitated by, and incurred

within two years of, a disaster.

To provide funds to establish and maintain public recreation places and playgrounds; provide for supervision

and instruction for recreational activities; or for community education purposes.

To provide funds for the payment of principal and interest or retirement of general obligation bonds issued for

school infrastructure purposes, energy improvement loans, loan agreements authorized by Iowa Code

Section 297.36, sales, service and use tax revenue bonds issued under Iowa Code Section 423E.5 or Iowa

Code Section 423F.4.

To provide funds for property tax relief; and

To provide funds for other authorized expenditures and purposes as now or hereafter permitted by law and

designated by the Belmond-Klemme Community School District.

It being understood that if this proposition should fail to be approved by the voters, such failure shall not be

construed to terminate or restrict authority previously granted by the voters to expend receipts from the

Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.

If approved, this Revenue Purpose Statement shall remain in effect until replaced or amended by the

Belmond-Klemme Community School District.

“If a majority of eligible electors voting on the question fail to approve this Revenue

Purpose Statement, then upon expiration of the current Revenue Purpose Statement,

revenues received by the School District from the Secure an Advanced Vision for

Education fund shall be expended in the following order:

The payment of bonds for which SAVE Revenue has been pledged;

Reduction of bond levies under Iowa Code Sections 298.18 and 298.18A and all

other debt levies;

Reduction of the regular and voter-approved physical plant and equipment levy under

Iowa Code Section 298.2;

Reduction of the public educational and recreational levy under Iowa Code Section

300.2;

For any authorized infrastructure purpose of the school district as defined in Iowa

Code Section 423F.3(6); and

For the payment of principal and interest on bonds issued under Iowa Code Sections

423E.5 and 423F.4.”