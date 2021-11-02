LOCAL VOTE 2021: Hancock County Goes to the Polls
Notice is hereby given to the eligible electors in Hancock County, Iowa that the CITY-SCHOOL
ELECTION in Hancock County, State of Iowa, will be held at the regular polling places in each of the 10
voting precincts of Hancock County on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
The polls will be open from 7:00 A.M. and will close at 8:00 P.M. The polling places are listed below.
Please read this notice carefully to determine your correct precinct and polling location. If voters have
questions about their precinct or polling locations, please contact the Hancock County Auditor’s office at 641-
923-3163.
Listed below are all the candidates and public measures that will appear on ballots in Hancock County.
Ballots issued to voters will contain only those offices the voter is eligible to vote for based on the voter’s
residence.
CITY CANDIDATES
Candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballots for voters in the respective cities.
CANDIDATES AND SCHOOL PUBLIC MEASURES
Candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballots for voters in the respective school districts.
CITY OF BRITT
• Mayor – vote for no more than one
➢ Ryan Arndorfer
➢ Jay Ryerson
• Council – vote for no more than two
➢ Chad Luecht
➢ Ashley Weiss
CITY OF CORWITH
• Mayor – vote for no more than one
➢ Matt Hobscheidt
• Council – vote for no more than two
➢ Tim Poage
CITY OF CRYSTAL LAKE
• Mayor – vote for no more than one
➢ Shawn R. Dontje
• Council – vote for no more than two
➢ Doris Haugland
➢ Diane M. Smith
➢ Nicholas Moore
➢ Karen Pergande
CITY OF FOREST CITY
• Council At-Large – vote for no more than two
➢ No candidates filed
• Park and Rec Board Member – vote for no more than three
➢ No candidates filed
CITY OF GARNER
• Mayor – vote for no more than one
➢ Tim Schmidt
• Council- vote for no more than three
➢ Jennifer Breister
➢ Damon Quandt
➢ Amber Jenniges
➢ Mark C. Kaczor
➢ Donald Gene Bell
CITY OF GOODELL
• Mayor – vote for no more than one
➢ Ryan Halfpop
• Council – vote for no more than three
➢ Karen Green
➢ Mark Stille
➢ Barbara Schaefer
CITY OF KANAWHA
• Council – vote for no more than three
➢ Carmen Myers
➢ Judy Kay Vander Ploeg
➢ Jeremy Purvis
CITY OF KLEMME
• Mayor – vote for no more than one
➢ Shannon Boge-Miller
• Council – vote for no more than three
➢ James R. Menke
➢ David Abele
• Council-To Fill Vacancy – vote for no more than one
➢ Tim Jergenson
CITY OF WODEN
• Mayor – vote for no more than one
➢ Paul Buns
• Council – vote for no more than three
➢ James Warren Shanks Sr.
➢ Jeff Stucki
➢ Dylan Brandt
➢ Paul TerBeek
➢ William L. Rout
➢ David Ewald
ALGONA COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
• Director At-Large – vote for no more than three
➢ Rodney J. Davis
➢ Gloria Bartelt
➢ Jay Limbaugh
BELMOND-KLEMME COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
• Director District At-Large – vote for no more than two
➢ Gary L. Berkland
➢ Heather Ridgway
➢ Marc Schlichting
• Director District Four – vote for no more than one
➢ Rick McDaniel
• Public Measure WV -see full text below
CLARION-GOLDFIELD- DOWS COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
• Director District Two – vote for no more than two
➢ Kelly Kirstein
➢ Elizabeth Severson
• Director District Three – vote for no more than one
➢ Megan Ring
FOREST CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
• Director District One – vote for no more than two
➢ Eric Kingland
➢ Andrew Fedders
➢ Beth Clouse
• Director District Two – vote for no more than one
➢ Troy J. Thompson
• Director District Three – vote for no more than one
➢ David Reese
➢ Rick F. Wiley
• Public Measure VX-see full text below
GARNER-HAYFIELD-VENTURA COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
• Director At-Large – vote for no more than three
➢ Jay Larkin
➢ Dan Goll
➢ Scott Gaskill
➢ Jack Toppin
LU VERNE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
• Director At-Large – vote for no more than two
➢ Charles M. Legler
➢ Meredith Collins
WEST FORK COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
• Director District At Large – vote for no more than one
➢ Rachael Etnier
➢ Grant F. Petersen
• Director District One – vote for no more than one
➢ Holly Henricks
➢ Roger Allan Witte
• Director District Two – vote for no more than one
➢ Amber Marzen
➢ Sara Harms
WEST HANCOCK COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
• Director At-Large – vote for no more than one
➢ Jon Harle
• Director At-Large-To Fill
Vacancy- vote for no more than one
➢ Jennifer Bixel
• Director District One – vote for no more than one
➢ Angela Johnson
• Director District Three – vote for no more than one
➢ Jay Burgardt
➢ Jennifer Weiland
• Director District Four- To Fill Vacancy – vote for no more than one
➢ Kevin Wilson
NORTH IOWA AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
• Director
District Three – vote for no more than one
➢ David H. Moore
• Director District Eight -To Fill Vacancy- vote for no more than one
➢ Debra M. Hill
HANCOCK COUNTY PUBLIC MEASURE JG
• Public Measure JG – see full text below
Hancock County Public Measure JG:
SHALL THE FOLLOWING PUBLIC MEASURE BE ADOPTED?
Shall the County of Hancock, State of Iowa, enter into a loan agreement and issue its general obligation
bonds in an amount not exceeding $4,600,000, for the purpose of constructing, furnishing and equipping
County public works facilities?
Forest City Community School District Public Measure VX:
SHALL THE FOLLOWING PUBLIC MEASURE BE ADOPTED?
Forest City School Revenue Purpose Statement
Summary: To adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement specifying the use of revenues the Forest City
Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.
In the Forest City Community School District, the following Revenue Purpose Statement which specifies the
use of revenues the Forest City Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an
Advanced Vision for Education Fund shall be adopted.
To provide funds to acquire or install information technology infrastructure (including improving buildings or
sites for the purpose of accessing broadband digital telecommunications) and school safety and security
infrastructure.
To provide funds to build and furnish a new school building or buildings; to build and furnish addition(s) to
school buildings in the District; to remodel, reconstruct, repair, expand, and improve the school buildings in
the District; to purchase and improve grounds; for demolition work; to furnish and equip district facilities.
To provide funds for the purchase, lease or lease-purchase of buildings, equipment (including transportation
and recreation equipment), or technology and to repair transportation equipment for transporting students as
authorized by law, to implement energy conservation measures, sharing or rental of facilities including a joint
infrastructure project for the purposes of offering classes under district-to-community college programs as
authorized in Iowa Code Section 423F.3(3)(c), procuring or acquisition of libraries, or opening roads to
schoolhouses or buildings.
To provide funds to purchase land as part of start-up costs for new student construction program or if the sale
of the previous student construction was insufficient to purchase land, and to purchase construction materials
and supplies for a student-constructed building or shed intended to be retained by and used by the District.
To provide funds to make payments to a municipality or other entity as required under Iowa Code Section
403.19(2).
To provide funds for demolition, cleanup, and other costs if such costs are necessitated by, and incurred
within two years of, a disaster.
To provide funds to establish and maintain public recreation places and playgrounds; provide for supervision
and instruction for recreational activities; or for community education purposes.
To provide funds for the payment of principal and interest or retirement of general obligation bonds issued for
school infrastructure purposes, energy improvement loans, loan agreements authorized by Iowa Code
Section 297.36, sales, service and use tax revenue bonds issued under Iowa Code Section 423E.5 or Iowa
Code Section 423F.4.
To provide funds for property tax relief; and
To provide funds for other authorized expenditures and purposes as now or hereafter permitted by law and
designated by the Forest City Community School District.
It being understood that if this proposition should fail to be approved by the voters, such failure shall not be
construed to terminate or restrict authority previously granted by the voters to expend receipts from the
Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.
If approved, this Revenue Purpose Statement shall remain in effect until replaced or amended by the Forest
City Community School District.
“If a majority of eligible electors voting on the question fail to approve this Revenue
Purpose Statement, then upon expiration of the current Revenue Purpose Statement,
revenues received by the School District from the Secure an Advanced Vision for
Education fund shall be expended in the following order:
The payment of bonds for which SAVE Revenue has been pledged;
Reduction of bond levies under Iowa Code Sections 298.18 and 298.18A and all other
debt levies;
Reduction of the regular and voter-approved physical plant and equipment levy under
Iowa Code Section 298.2;
Reduction of the public educational and recreational levy under Iowa Code Section
300.2;
For any authorized infrastructure purpose of the school district as defined in Iowa
Code Section 423F.3(6); and
For the payment of principal and interest on bonds issued under Iowa Code Sections
423E.5 and 423F.4.”
Belmond-Klemme Community School District Public Measure WV:
SHALL THE FOLLOWING PUBLIC MEASURE BE ADOPTED?
Summary: To adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement specifying the use of revenues the Belmond-Klemme
Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.
In the Belmond-Klemme Community School District, the following Revenue Purpose Statement which
specifies the use of revenues the Belmond-Klemme Community School District will receive from the State of
Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund shall be adopted.
To provide funds to acquire or install information technology infrastructure (including improving buildings or
sites for the purpose of accessing broadband digital telecommunications) and school safety and security
infrastructure.
To provide funds to build and furnish a new school building or buildings; to build and furnish addition(s) to
school buildings in the District; to remodel, reconstruct, repair, expand, and improve the school buildings in
the District; to purchase and improve grounds; for demolition work; to furnish and equip district facilities.
To provide funds for the purchase, lease or lease-purchase of buildings, equipment (including transportation
and recreation equipment), or technology and to repair transportation equipment for transporting students as
authorized by law, to implement energy conservation measures, sharing or rental of facilities including a joint
infrastructure project for the purposes of offering classes under district-to-community college programs as
authorized in Iowa Code Section 423F.3(3)(c), procuring or acquisition of libraries, or opening roads to
schoolhouses or buildings.
To provide funds to purchase land as part of start-up costs for new student construction program or if the sale
of the previous student construction was insufficient to purchase land, and to purchase construction materials
and supplies for a student-constructed building or shed intended to be retained by and used by the District.
To provide funds to make payments to a municipality or other entity as required under Iowa Code Section
403.19(2).
To provide funds for demolition, cleanup, and other costs if such costs are necessitated by, and incurred
within two years of, a disaster.
To provide funds to establish and maintain public recreation places and playgrounds; provide for supervision
and instruction for recreational activities; or for community education purposes.
To provide funds for the payment of principal and interest or retirement of general obligation bonds issued for
school infrastructure purposes, energy improvement loans, loan agreements authorized by Iowa Code
Section 297.36, sales, service and use tax revenue bonds issued under Iowa Code Section 423E.5 or Iowa
Code Section 423F.4.
To provide funds for property tax relief; and
To provide funds for other authorized expenditures and purposes as now or hereafter permitted by law and
designated by the Belmond-Klemme Community School District.
It being understood that if this proposition should fail to be approved by the voters, such failure shall not be
construed to terminate or restrict authority previously granted by the voters to expend receipts from the
Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.
If approved, this Revenue Purpose Statement shall remain in effect until replaced or amended by the
Belmond-Klemme Community School District.
“If a majority of eligible electors voting on the question fail to approve this Revenue
Purpose Statement, then upon expiration of the current Revenue Purpose Statement,
revenues received by the School District from the Secure an Advanced Vision for
Education fund shall be expended in the following order:
The payment of bonds for which SAVE Revenue has been pledged;
Reduction of bond levies under Iowa Code Sections 298.18 and 298.18A and all
other debt levies;
Reduction of the regular and voter-approved physical plant and equipment levy under
Iowa Code Section 298.2;
Reduction of the public educational and recreational levy under Iowa Code Section
300.2;
For any authorized infrastructure purpose of the school district as defined in Iowa
Code Section 423F.3(6); and
For the payment of principal and interest on bonds issued under Iowa Code Sections
423E.5 and 423F.4.”