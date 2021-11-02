Local City and School Elections are Today

The area will get out and vote today on several key issues that affect schools, cities, and county measures. according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, these elections are just as vital as those of a national election.

Area voters can go to their usual local precincts to vote in today’s elections.

Pate assured all voters that their vote is important in forming the local educational and political scene.

Despite questions surrounding past elections, Pate stated that Iowa continues to maintain a high standard of integrity.