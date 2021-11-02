Hancock County Elections Held Today at 10 Sites

The CITY-SCHOOL ELECTION in Hancock County will be held at the regular polling places in each of the county’s 10 voting precincts on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The polls will be open from 7:00 A.M. and will close at 8:00 P.M. The polling places are listed below.

This notice of the CITY-SCHOOL ELECTION is given by order of the Hancock County Commissioner of Elections in compliance with the laws of Iowa.

Pre-registered voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before receiving and casting a regular ballot. Voters who are not pre-registered – such as voters registering to vote on election day – and voters changing precincts must also provide proof of residence. A voter who is unable to provide an approved form of identification (or prove residence if required) 1) may have the voter’s identity/residence attested to by another registered voter in the precinct, 2) prove identity and residence using Election Day Registration documents, or 3) cast a provisional ballot and provide proof of identity/residence at the county auditor’s office by November 8, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Election Day Registrant attesters must provide an approved form of identification. For additional information about providing proof of identity and/or residence visit: https://sos.iowa.gov/voterid or phone (641) 923-3163.

Any voter who is physically unable to enter a polling place has the right to vote in the voter’s vehicle. For further information, please contact the County Auditor’s office at the telephone number or E-mail address listed below.

Telephone: 641-923-3163 Email address: michellek.eisenman@hancockcountyia.org

For TTY access, dial 711+641-923-3163

If voters have questions about their precinct or polling locations, contact the Hancock County Auditor’s office at 641-923-3163. You can also email Auditor Michelle Eisenman at michellek.eisenman@hancockcountyia.org.

Listed below are all the candidates and public measures that will appear on ballots in Hancock County.

Ballots issued to voters will contain only those offices the voter is eligible to vote for based on the voter’s

residence.

Hancock County Public Measure JG:

SHALL THE FOLLOWING PUBLIC MEASURE BE ADOPTED?

Shall the County of Hancock, State of Iowa, enter into a loan agreement and issue its general obligation

bonds in an amount not exceeding $4,600,000, for the purpose of constructing, furnishing and equipping

County public works facilities?

Forest City Community School District Public Measure VX:

SHALL THE FOLLOWING PUBLIC MEASURE BE ADOPTED?

Forest City School Revenue Purpose Statement

Summary: To adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement specifying the use of revenues the Forest City

Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.

In the Forest City Community School District, the following Revenue Purpose Statement which specifies the

use of revenues the Forest City Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an

Advanced Vision for Education Fund shall be adopted.

Belmond-Klemme Community School District Public Measure WV:

SHALL THE FOLLOWING PUBLIC MEASURE BE ADOPTED?

Summary: To adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement specifying the use of revenues the Belmond-Klemme

Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.

In the Belmond-Klemme Community School District, the following Revenue Purpose Statement which

specifies the use of revenues the Belmond-Klemme Community School District will receive from the State of

Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund shall be adopted.