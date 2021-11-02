Hancock County Election Results

The election results are in for Hancock County and the $4.6 million public works facility bond referendum will not move ahead. Out of the total 1,661 total votes cast, 914 voted in favor of it. A 60% majority was required to pass it which was not achieved.

The city of Britt will have Ryan Arndorfer back as their mayor. Ashley Weiss will take the City Council at Large seat.

The city of Corwith will have Matt Hobscheidt as its Mayor and Tom Poage in the City Council at Large seat.

Crystal Lake has elected Shawn Dontje as its mayor. Both Diane Smith and Karen Pergande will fill the City Council at Large seats.

Garner has elected Tim Schmidt as its Mayor. The City Council at Large seats will be filled by Amber Jenniges, Damon Quandt, and Donald Gene Bell.

The Mayor of Goodell will be Ryan Halfpop. The City Council at large seats will be filled by Karen Green, Mark Still, and Barbara Schafer.

The city of Kanawha will have Jeremy Purvis, Judy Kay Vander Ploeg, and Carmen Myers.

The city of Klemme Mayor will be Shannon Boge-Miller. The City Council at Large seats will be filled by James R. Menke and David Abele. The at Large vacancy will be filled by Tim Jergenson.

Paul Buns will be the Mayor of Woden and the City Council at Large seats will be filled by Jeff Stucki, William Rout, and David Ewald.

On the school elections side, the Belmond Klemee Director at Large seats will be filled by Heather Ridgeway and Gary Berkland. Rick McDaniel will become the Director of District 4. The public measure passed by 35 votes.

The Garner Hayfield Ventura Directors at Large will be Jay Larkin, Dan Goll, and Jack Toppin.

The LuVerne School Director at Large will be Meredith Collings who won by one vote.

The West Hancock Director at Large will be Jon Harle. Jennifer Bixel will fill a vacancy in the other director at Large. The Director for District 1 will be Angela Johnson. West Hancock Director of District 3 will be Jay Burgardt. Kevin Wilson will fill the Director of District 4.

The NIACC Director for District 3 will be David Moore. Debra Hill will fill the Director of District 8 vacancy.