Revenue Purpose Statement to be Verified by Forest City Voters Today

The Forest City Community School District is asking its patrons to re-approve the Revenue Purpose Statement associated with a 1 cent tax that has and continues to pay for a number of improvements and projects beneficial to the students in the school.

The election is on Tuesday and does not call for any increases in taxation according to Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann.

The language in the proposed statement remains similar to that of the previous statement according to Lehmann who emphasizes that the 1 cent tax is not in jeopardy from this election.

The explanation of the SAVE tax and its new Revenue Purpose Statement is simple and it has to do with the Iowa Legislature and Governor Kim Reynolds.

Voters in Forest City go to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots.

The language in the proposition is as follows:

Forest City Community School District Public Measure VX:

SHALL THE FOLLOWING PUBLIC MEASURE BE ADOPTED?

Forest City School Revenue Purpose Statement

Summary: To adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement specifying the use of revenues the Forest City

Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.

In the Forest City Community School District, the following Revenue Purpose Statement which specifies the

use of revenues the Forest City Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an

Advanced Vision for Education Fund shall be adopted.

To provide funds to acquire or install information technology infrastructure (including improving buildings or

sites for the purpose of accessing broadband digital telecommunications) and school safety and security

infrastructure.

To provide funds to build and furnish a new school building or buildings; to build and furnish addition(s) to

school buildings in the District; to remodel, reconstruct, repair, expand, and improve the school buildings in

the District; to purchase and improve grounds; for demolition work; to furnish and equip district facilities.

To provide funds for the purchase, lease or lease-purchase of buildings, equipment (including transportation

and recreation equipment), or technology and to repair transportation equipment for transporting students as

authorized by law, to implement energy conservation measures, sharing or rental of facilities including a joint

infrastructure project for the purposes of offering classes under district-to-community college programs as

authorized in Iowa Code Section 423F.3(3)(c), procuring or acquisition of libraries, or opening roads to

schoolhouses or buildings.

To provide funds to purchase land as part of start-up costs for new student construction program or if the sale

of the previous student construction was insufficient to purchase land, and to purchase construction materials

and supplies for a student-constructed building or shed intended to be retained by and used by the District.

To provide funds to make payments to a municipality or other entity as required under Iowa Code Section

403.19(2).

To provide funds for demolition, cleanup, and other costs if such costs are necessitated by, and incurred

within two years of, a disaster.

To provide funds to establish and maintain public recreation places and playgrounds; provide for supervision

and instruction for recreational activities; or for community education purposes.

To provide funds for the payment of principal and interest or retirement of general obligation bonds issued for

school infrastructure purposes, energy improvement loans, loan agreements authorized by Iowa Code

Section 297.36, sales, service and use tax revenue bonds issued under Iowa Code Section 423E.5 or Iowa

Code Section 423F.4.

To provide funds for property tax relief; and To provide funds for other authorized expenditures and purposes as now or hereafter permitted by law and designated by the Forest City Community School District.

It being understood that if this proposition should fail to be approved by the voters, such failure shall not be

construed to terminate or restrict authority previously granted by the voters to expend receipts from the

Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.

If approved, this Revenue Purpose Statement shall remain in effect until replaced or amended by the Forest

City Community School District.

“If a majority of eligible electors voting on the question fail to approve this Revenue Purpose Statement, then upon expiration of the current Revenue Purpose Statement, revenues received by the School District from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education fund shall be expended in the following order:

The payment of bonds for which SAVE Revenue has been pledged;

Reduction of bond levies under Iowa Code Sections 298.18 and 298.18A and all other

debt levies;

Reduction of the regular and voter-approved physical plant and equipment levy under

Iowa Code Section 298.2;

Reduction of the public educational and recreational levy under Iowa Code Section

300.2;

For any authorized infrastructure purpose of the school district as defined in Iowa

Code Section 423F.3(6); and

For the payment of principal and interest on bonds issued under Iowa Code Sections

423E.5 and 423F.4.”