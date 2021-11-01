Proposed Improvements to U. S. 65 to be Discussed in Mason City

The Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a public information meeting to discuss proposed improvements on U.S. 65 from 0.1 mile South of 27th St. SW to 6th St. S in Mason City in Cerro Gordo County.

The Iowa DOT is providing two meeting formats for the public meeting: in person and an at your own pace virtual meeting. Depending on COVID conditions in your community, the meeting may need to be moved completely online. If that happens, updates will be found online at: www.iowadot.gov/pim.

The In-person public meeting on November 8, 2021 between 5 and 6:30 pm will be held at the Mason City Library, Mason City Room, 225 2nd St. SE, Mason City, IA

The in-person public meeting will be conducted utilizing an open house format. Iowa DOT staff will be present to informally discuss the proposed improvements. No formal presentation will be made. The meeting space is accessible for persons with disabilities. However, if you require special accommodations at the meeting, please notify the Iowa DOT contact listed below by November 2.

At your own pace meeting is anytime between November 8 – 22, 2021. To attend, navigate to www.iowadot.gov/pim and click on “US 65 Meeting #3 At Own Pace”

You will experience a self-guided tour of proposed improvements and submit comments and questions at any time during the comment period. If you do not have access to the internet, or need assistance viewing the materials, please contact Mary Kelly, District Design Engineer, Iowa DOT District 2 Office, 428 43rd St. SW, Mason City, Iowa 50401, phone 641-423-7584 or 800-477-4368, email mary.kelly@iowadot.us.

Comments must be received by November 22, 2021 to be considered.