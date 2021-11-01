LIHEAP Sign Up Starts Today

The application period for the state’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) begins today. Iowa Utilities Board spokesman, Donald Tormey, says the program provides a payment to help you with part of your heating bills.

Tormey says if you are behind on your bill, you should always reach out to the utility company.

Tormey says. He says you can sign up anywhere in Iowa.

There is also a weatherization program available. Iowa law protects those in the LIHEAP program who are the head of a household from being disconnected from natural gas or electric service from November 1st through April 1st.