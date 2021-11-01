Lehmann Seeks Approval of the Revenue Purpose Statement

The Forest City Community School District is asking its patrons to re-approve the Revenue Purpose Statement associated with a 1 cent tax that has and continues to pay for a number of improvements and projects beneficial to the students in the school.

The election is on Tuesday and does not call for any increases in taxation according to Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann.

The language in the proposed statement remains similar to that of the previous statement according to Lehmann who emphasizes that the 1 cent tax is not in jeopardy from this election.

The explanation of the SAVE tax and its new Revenue Purpose Statement is simple and it has to do with the Iowa Legislature and Governor Kim Reynolds.

Voters in Forest City go to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots.