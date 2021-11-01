Garner May Install Additional Fire Hydrants

The Garner City Council was approached about the need for additional fire hydrants along Highway 18 near the future site of North Iowa Grain Company. City Administrator Adam Kofoed stated that the city had to approve Resolution 2021-57 which authorizes the community development council to enter into an easement agreement.

The city is looking to take advantage of the situation while making things safer not only for North Iowa Grain, but for future business and industry along the highway.

The city approved the resolution and will begin the process of having the hydrants installed.