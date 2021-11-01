Fields are Nearly Done Locally

The area fieldwork is wrapping up nicely with farmers needing just one more good week of weather to finish the job. Corn is nearly done according to Forest City Farmers Coop Director Randy Broesder.

What is coming in to the coop and other locations is good.

What may be a little surprising has to do with the beans. Broesder stated that there may be a little more work to do here.

What final loads of beans that are coming in will have to take longer to prepare to get to market.