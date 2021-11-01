Ernst: “Food security is national security.”

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) joined her fellow Iowan and Senate Agriculture Committee member, Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), to discuss the growing risk of ransomware attacks targeting food and agriculture entities across Iowa and the nation. Ernst described the emerging and existing vulnerabilities to American food and agriculture systems from cyberattacks, including those orchestrated by Russia, and the threat they continue to pose to Iowa farmers.

Last month, Ernst joined Grassley in pressing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to address the rise in ransomware attacks against U.S. agricultural entities. Ernst also recently teamed up with Grassley to introduce the bipartisan Food Security is National Security Act, which would scrutinize foreign investments in American agricultural assets and help safeguard the integrity of the U.S. food supply.