Wright County Board to Meet

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday to first discuss the state of the pandemic in wright County. They will hear form the Wright County Emergency Operations Center on the number of cases and vaccinations in the county while learning of possible trends.

Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons will update the board on the current state of secondary roads including any projects, repairs, and resurfacing of the roads. Clemons may update the board on any upcoming projects as well.

The board will need to approve the hiring of a Marketing Director in the Economic Development Department. The individual will assist in showcasing the county to prospective business and industry.

The board will begin the meeting at 9 am and it can be viewed at:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

Meeting ID: 465 435 965. Password: 446098