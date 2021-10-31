Sunday Talk: Lehmann on the Forest City Vote of the Revenue Purpose Statement

During the city/school election on November 2, 2021, patrons will have the opportunity to approve the Forest City School District’s Revenue Purpose Statement. Approval of the Revenue Purpose Statement will allow the district to continue to access future funds made available through the Iowa Legislature’s extension of the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE), commonly known as One-Cent Sales Tax.

SAVE funds are used in long-range planning for items such as technology updates, repairs and building and renovation projects. The Revenue Purpose Statement is a ballot measure that outlines how school districts can spend SAVE funds. In 2019, the Iowa Legislature approved the extension of the sales tax from 2031 to 2051 and as part of that extension, voters must approve a new Revenue Purpose Statement by a simple majority.

Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann sat down with KIOW / KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor to discuss how this measure simply spells out how the district can spend the SAVE revenue in our Sunday Talk.