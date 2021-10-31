AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government
Sunday Talk: Feenstra on Washington Spending Proposals
U. S. Representative for the 4th District Randy Feenstra is working to help farmers and local citizens be heard concerning the massive spending bills before Congress. He is especially concerned about some of the proposals that will affect farmers and tax monitoring of ordinary citizens.
Feenstra took a moment to sit down with KIOW / KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor on these subjects and more in our Sunday Talk.