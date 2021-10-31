Area Meat Producers Eyeing Impact of CPTPP Group

Joel Haggard, the U.S. Meat Export Federation's (USMEF) senior vice president for the Asia-Pacific, who is based in Hong Kong, stated that there is a potential impact of CPTPP expansion on red meat trade. He noted that in order to gain approval from CPTPP members, China would likely be required to reduce import duty rates rates and address non-tariff trade barriers for red meat imports.\r\n\u00a0But China is already the world's largest meat importer and the market still has enormous potential for growth, so its application for membership holds significant appeal for prospective suppliers. Other key issues CPTPP members must consider include the degree to which China is willing to reform state-owned enterprises and enforce intellectual property rights.\r\n