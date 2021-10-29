North Iowa’s Beenken and Grunhovd prepare for state cross country

The 2021 Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union Cross Country Championships will get underway today in Fort Dodge. The big schools, Classes 3A and 4A, start the action off, followed by Class 1A and 2A tomorrow from the exact location.

North Iowa will have a runner in both the girls and boys 1A race. Miriam Beenken qualified by finishing seventh at the qualifying meet last week in a time of 21:21.81. She likes to have a plan on how to run the race before the gun goes off.

Gavin Grunhovd finished ninth place at 17:41.40 in the qualifying meet. He’s a freshman and will be running on the most important stage of his life.

Jon Potter is North Iowa’s coach; he says Miriam was in 11th place but was able to close the gap late to get to seventh and qualify.

The top-10 runners qualified.

Gavin will be running against the best runners in the state for the first time. He’s young, while a lot of them are much older, Potter said. But coach mentioned that Gavin earned his way to state and has adopted the longer high school race well.

The 1A race is set to run in Fort Dodge tomorrow afternoon, following the 2A race in the morning.