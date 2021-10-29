Clarion Applies for for Sister City Status

Clarion is in the process of becoming a sister city to a community in the southeastern European nation of Kosovo. Clarion Mayor Duane Asbe says the agreement was passed last week by the city council.

While Clarion is the county seat, it’s a rural community of only 28-hundred. Asbe is hoping officials in Kosovo will match them up with a similar-sized town.

This past summer, Kosovo’s minister of agriculture visited Clarion and rural areas nearby. The name of the sister city will be announced at a later date. A delegation of Iowans plans to visit Kosovo next spring.