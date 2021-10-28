AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government

Strom Water Issues Discussed in Garner

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor56 mins agoLast Updated: October 27, 2021

The Garner City Council recently addressed storm water retention and drainage issues. Car Parts recently asked for an exemption on drainage protocol. The city then addressed the requirements and if they needed to be applied according to Garner City Administrator Adam Kofoed.

However at the Garner Car Parts site, there are some drainage situations that would have caused problems.

This exception does not apply to other locations in the city.

The city will continue to look at new additions and their applications to city codes.

