Pandemic Numbers Released in Winnebago County

Winnebago County is following a local trend in cases in most area counties. According to Julie Sorenson, Director of Winnebago County Public Health reported the numbers to the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors.

As far as the number of vaccinations in the county, Sorenson admits that it is remains similar to her last report.

The Winnebago County Public Health Department is reaching out to the remaining individuals who are unvaccinated.

The Health Department can be reached at (641) 585-4763.