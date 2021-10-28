Grassley on State Dept. AWOL as Americans, Allies Remain Stranded In Afghanistan

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) this week joined his colleagues in calling on the State Department to provide updated information on the number of Americans and allies stuck in Afghanistan and what the Biden administration is doing to help get them out. He was one of 25 senators who worked with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to highlight the State Department’s lack of action following the Biden administration’s catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Grassley’s office has heard from constituents who are seeking assistance evacuating roughly 100 Afghan allies and relayed the information to the State Department as directed. Yet, it remains unclear what, if anything, the State Department has done with the information.