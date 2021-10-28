Ernst Highlights Iowans Impacted by Biden’s Inflation, Energy Crisis

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) today called attention to Iowans impacted by the rampant inflation and rising energy costs caused by the Biden Administration’s misguided policies. Ernst shared the story of a man from Urbandale who noted that the price of gasoline is approaching $4/gallon—and said “that is more than transitory inflation.”

Ernst also highlighted a woman from Fairfield who urged the Administration to “stop preventing future energy production here in the U.S.,” in contrast to President Biden’s recent actions that shut down the Keystone XL pipeline and banned new oil and gas leases on federal land.