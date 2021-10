The Forest City Community School District is announcing that tickets are available for the fall musical by going to www.bomanfineartscenter.org. The Boman Fine Arts Center will host the performances on Saturday, November 6th at 7 pm and Sunday, November 7th at 2 pm.

Tickets for the fall musical, which are $5 each, must be purchased online on the Boman Fine Arts Center website prior to a performance.