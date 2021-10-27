Thune, Grassley, Colleagues Again Seek Meeting with Biden Admin on Commonsense Biofuel Policies

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) today joined Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) and several Senate colleagues in requesting a meeting with President Biden and representatives of his cabinet to discuss the Renewable Fuel Standard and promote biofuels as a key solution for America’s energy and climate agenda. In July, Thune and Grassley made a similar effort to discuss this important issue with the Administration, but Biden ignored it.

“Mr. President, biofuels are a readily available energy solution that deserve full consideration—not only for helping to stem the recent increase in fuel prices, which has subsequently accelerated inflation—but to serve as a foundational source of transportation emission reductions as part of your energy and environmental agenda,” the senators wrote. “We call on your administration to utilize the full capacity of American agriculture to deliver on both fronts, and we reiterate our request to discuss these matters with you in greater detail.”

Joining Thune and Grassley in signing the letter were Sens. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.).

Grassley is a longtime advocate and one of the strongest voices for biofuels in Washington. Earlier this year, he reintroduced bipartisan legislation to expand markets for year-round biofuels consumption. He also joined several of his colleagues in calling out the Biden administration on the delay in providing assistance to the biofuel industry negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.