Organize Holiday Travel Plans Now Say Experts

Area residents may still be trying to decide what they’ll wear to this weekend’s Halloween costume party, but one expert is urging them to think ahead to their year-end holiday travel plans and book them, pronto. Meredith Mitts, spokeswoman for AAA Iowa, says the sooner you lock in your plane tickets, hotel reservations or cruise plans, the better.

Travel troubles, especially with airlines, have made the news lately and if you haven’t bought travel insurance in the past, Mitts says you may want to start.

A survey by the motor club finds 35-percent of Iowa respondents say they’ve already reserved their holiday trips by the end of October. So where are they going?

Travel was down significantly a year ago due to the pandemic, but the advent of COVID-19 vaccines has changed perceptions. Mitts says compared to last year, when the vaccine wasn’t available, 26% of Iowans surveyed say they’re more comfortable traveling this holiday season. Over half (56%) say they feel the same as last year. Also, more than a quarter (27%) of Iowans site a fear of contracting or spreading COVID-19 as their reason for not traveling this holiday season.