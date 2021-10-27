New Bottle Filling Station Discussed by Hancock County Board

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors approved a bottle filling station and cooler system to add to the existing drinking fountain in the basement of the courthouse. the unit will be purchased from Amazon at a cost of nearly $1,400 depending on shipping charges according to Hancock County Attorney Blake Norman.

The bottle filling station will not have a filtration system, but as a matter of convenience, it will provide county employees cold water without the need to add ice.

The Amazon quote was the only option explored.