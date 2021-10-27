IGHSAU – STATE VOLLEYBALL PAIRINGS

The field is set in Classes 3A-5A for the state volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids next week. The Class 1A and 2A field will get set tonight.

3A

#1 Davenport Assumption (34-4) vs #8 Des Moines Christian (36-6)

#4 West Liberty (37-4) vs #5 Mount Vernon (34-12)

#2 West Delaware (40-5) vs #7 Unity Christian (28-4)

#3 Sheldon (27-5) vs #6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (30-6)

4A

#1 Western Dubuque (31-3) vs #8 Bishop Heelan (20-16)

#4 Xavier (29-4) vs #5 Marion (36-8)

#2 North Scott (30-4) vs #7 Bondurant-Farrar (32-7)

#3 Waverly-Shell Rock (42-7) vs #6 Oskaloosa (31-4)

5A

#1 Iowa City Liberty (34-4) vs #8 Johnston (27-11)

#4 Cedar Falls (30-8) vs #5 Dowling Catholic (27-12)

#2 Pleasant Valley (30-4) vs #7 Ankeny Centennial (30-9)

#3 Ankeny (39-5) vs #6 Urbandale (33-8)