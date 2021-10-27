Forest City volleyball ends season in regional final to Sheldon

The Forest City volleyball team will have to wait another year for a chance to return to Cedar Rapids, falling in the regional final last night 3-1.

The Indians received a tough draw with #3 Sheldon, a team loaded for a title run. The Orabs had fallen in the past two regional finals they’ve played in but were determined not to let that happen again. Led by standout hitter Payten Lode, the Orabs cruised to an opening set victory beating the Indians 25-12. However, it wasn’t complete domination. Forest City was down by only three points in the middle of the set 14-11, but Sheldon outscored the Indians 11-1 to close the set.

Forest City came back and led the second set from start to end. They were able to get timely points and stop Sheldon from getting into a rhythm.

Forest City coach Jerome

Sheldon took sets three and four to close out the victory, but Forest City felt they were just a couple of plays away in both.

Forest City closed the regular season with tough losses. In the conference championship match, they fell to Lake Mills; they lost to Central Springs after having two sets to zero lead and lost four of their last five matches to close the regular season. But the postseason was different. Forest City played some of the best volleyball of the season.

Forest City will lose their top killer, top defensive player, and one of the top blockers to graduation.

Though, the group of players that started getting experience early in their careers will now be upperclassmen. Forest City will lean on them to get back to the regional final and take the Indians back to the state tournament; their last trip was in 2015.

This was Forest City’s second straight regional championship and fifth under 11th-year head coach lacy Jerome.

Zarren Egesdal is the sports director for Coloff Media radio stations KIOW and KHAM. He can be reached daily at zarren@coloffmedia.com or 641-585-1073. Do you have a story idea? Feel free to contact him. Zarren is an award-winning journalist providing coverage to all area schools. You will hear Zarren calling games as the ‘voice of the Forest City Indians’ on KIOW (107.3), the Indians’ flagship station throughout the year.