Ernst Presses Pentagon Officials on Repercussions of Biden’s Disastrous Afghanistan Withdrawal

At a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing today, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a veteran of the Global War on Terrorism, pressed Pentagon officials on the repercussions of President Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

On the abandonment of Americans:

After questioning by Ernst, Dr. Colin Kahl, the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, denied that Americans were left behind while Lieutenant General James J. Mingus confirmed that our soldiers departed Afghanistan on August 30 without evacuating all American citizens.

On the risk of terrorist attacks against the United States due to the withdrawal:

Ernst questioned Dr. Kahl on the threat assessments used to plan for the security environment post the U.S. withdrawal.

On the reconstitution of the Taliban and Al Qaeda and the rise of ISIS-K:

Ernst asked about measures to address the threats posed by these terrorist groups.

On the service of those in the Global War on Terrorism:

Ernst, the first female combat veteran elected to the Senate, also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the men and women—and their families—who served in the Global War on Terrorism over the past 20 years.