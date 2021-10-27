Drought Conditions Improve Locally

As of late, the area has been receiving beneficial rains, but it hasn’t been enough to make up the deficit and take us out of a drought status according to Meteorologist Kenny Prodrazik of the National Weather Service.

Recent rains have been somewhat hampering the remaining fields yet to be harvested, but for those farmers who have completed their harvest, the rain is helping them prepare the fields for next spring.

The drought has been seen in area lakes and rivers where the water levels have gone down several inches. Prodrazik stated that it is going to take some time to recover those levels.

The rain on Wednesday will still not be enough to get us back level and out of the drought, but it will help get us closer.