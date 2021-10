Homeowners and residents are growing increasingly concerned about how they will heat their homes this winter. The concern is over pricing and they are not the only ones. Farmers and rural residents have the same concerns. Randy Broesder with the Forest city Farmers Coop stated that prices are in a holding pattern right now.

That may change as we get closer to the colder months ahead in northern Iowa.

For now, area residents are watching and waiting to see what the market will do.