Lehmann is a Finalist for Superintendent of the Year

A very prestigious nomination was given to Forest City and Central Springs Community School District Superintendent Darwin Lehmann. He was chosen to be a finalist for the Superintendent of the Year by the School Administrators of Iowa.

Lehmann was humbled by the nomination.

The title of Superintendent of the Year went to Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush, however Lehmann will be recognized by the organization for his work in the two districts.

Lehmann believes that his districts have a strong mentality of encouraging success among the students and teachers along with a number of other factors.

Lehmann offered his thanks to all staff and students for accomplishing this honor.