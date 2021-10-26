Sports

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Waldorf’s Bakke named NSAA Setter-of-the-Week

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal3 hours agoLast Updated: October 26, 2021
Photo curtsey of Waldorf University.

The North Star Athletic Association announced their weekly volleyball awards recently for play last week. It’s the 10th edition of the awards, and for the first time this year, a Waldorf athlete has been honored.

The NSAA announced junior setter Kaitlyn Bakke from Forest Lake, Minnesota has the Setter-of-the-Week. Bakke averaged 10.9 assists per set as Waldorf went 1-1. In a loss to Presentation, she recorded 47 assists and 18 digs. She followed that up with 40 assists and nine digs in a 3-0 sweep of Mayville State – Waldorf’s first NSAA victory of the season.

In total, she collected 87 assists, 27 digs, and eight kills for Waldorf this week.

