COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Waldorf’s Bakke named NSAA Setter-of-the-Week

The North Star Athletic Association announced their weekly volleyball awards recently for play last week. It’s the 10th edition of the awards, and for the first time this year, a Waldorf athlete has been honored.

The NSAA announced junior setter Kaitlyn Bakke from Forest Lake, Minnesota has the Setter-of-the-Week. Bakke averaged 10.9 assists per set as Waldorf went 1-1. In a loss to Presentation, she recorded 47 assists and 18 digs. She followed that up with 40 assists and nine digs in a 3-0 sweep of Mayville State – Waldorf’s first NSAA victory of the season.

In total, she collected 87 assists, 27 digs, and eight kills for Waldorf this week.