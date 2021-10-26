Area Harvest Progresses Into It’s Final Stages

The area harvest is entering into the wrap up stages with beans virtually done and tremendous progress being made on the cornfields. Forest City Farmers Coop Director Randy Broesder stated that the beans that are left have been dealt a blow from the weather.

Beans that remain will feel the effects of the freezing temperatures and rainfall. The pods may pop according to Broesder.

The corn harvest is beginning to wind down after area farmers were hitting the fields hard over the weekend.

While most of the corn is into silos, Broesder stated that the condition of the corn is good.

Weather is expected to play a major role in finishing up the fields this week.