West Hancock’s Kelly commits to Grandview

The West Hancock connection to the Grandview University women’s basketball program will continue. The Eagles’ star guard announced via social media yesterday that she has committed to the Vikings for 2022.

“I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Grandview University”, she wrote on her Twitter account. She continued by saying, “I’m very thankful the Grandview coaches have given me this opportunity, (and) I would like to say thank you to my family for being my biggest supports – I wouldn’t be anywhere with them.”

Since 2017, West Hancock has now sent five former girls basketball players to Grandview. Faith Hammer, formerly with the team, and Kelly Leerar Amanda Chizek and Madison Eisenman are all still active, and now Kelly will join the team next year.

On both offense and defense, Kelly has been a lethal weapon for coach Paul Sonius – whose son is a graduate assistant for the Grandview men’s team. She’s scored 767 career points and has 248 steals in three seasons. She was looked on as the go-to factor when teams used their resources to stop former Eagle and current University of Nebraska Kearney guard Rachel Leerar. She was also selected to 2020 Class 2A third-team All-State, multi-time all-conference performer, helped the Eagles to a runner-up finish in 2019 and another state appearance in 2020.

Kelly is a multi-sport athlete at West Hancock. To go along with her basketball success, she recently earned all-conference honors in volleyball and finished 10th at the Iowa High School State Co-Ed Track and Field meet this past spring in the 400M hurdles and qualified in the 4x400M relay.

Kelly and sophomore Mallory Leerar will be the Eagles’ main scoring threats this season. West Hancock will once again be a team to watch in the Top of Iowa Conference – West.