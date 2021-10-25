Sports
IHSAA- FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SECOND ROUND MATCHUPS
The second round of the Iowa High School playoffs for Classes Eight-player – 2A will take place on Friday night across the state, and It’ll be the first round for Classes 3A-5A. The match-ups with local teams can be found here.
Class A
POD #1 – The winner of each of these games will play in the quarterfinals.
South O’Brien, Paullina (7-2) at West Hancock, Britt (9-0)
North Butler, Greene (8-1) at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (7-2)
Class 2A
POD #1 – The winner of each of these games will play in the quarterfinals.
Spirit Lake (7-2) at West Lyon, Inwood (7-2)
Clear Lake (6-3) at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (6-3)