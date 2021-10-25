Forest City High School fall concerts are this week

KIOW will be livestreaming the Forest City High School Vocal and Band concerts this week. The Fall Vocal concert is tonight at 6:15 pm at the Boman Fine Arts Center. The livestream will begin at 6:00 PM. Here is the direct link to the concert broadcast:

https://boxcast.tv/view/forest-city-high-school-fall-vocal-concert-728429

The Fall Band Extravaganza, featuring Band students in grades 6 to 12, will be Thursday night at the BFAC at 6:15 PM. That concert livestream link is below:

https://boxcast.tv/view/forest-city-high-school-fall-band-extravaganza-313050

The concert broadcasts will also be available at kiow.com/live/forest-city-sports/ through the Forest City video streaming page.