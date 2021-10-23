Sunday Talk: King and His New Book “Walking Through the Fire”

Former U. S. Representative Steve King has taken his time away from Washington to pause, reflect, improve his health, and write down what really happened and is taking place in the nations capitol. For posterity and to set the record straight, he authored a new book which is now available at steveking.com called “Walking Through the Fire” which chronicles censorship in Washington in its numerous forms, how faith carried King through his time there, and how the elite approach governing America.

King sat down with KIOW / KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor to talk about his book and current affairs in our Sunday Talk.