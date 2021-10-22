Winnebago Fiscal Year Earnings Up Dramatically

Winnebago Industries is reporting a record fiscal year. The Forest City-based outdoor lifestyle manufacturer posted a profit of nearly 282-million dollars for Fiscal Year 2021, which wrapped up at the end of August. That’s an increase of 359-percent compared to more than 61-million in Fiscal Year 2020. Revenues for Fiscal ’21 were three-point-six billion, an increase of 54-percent from two-point-four billion in Fiscal ’20. Winnebago C-E-O Michael Happe says the record numbers are a result of strong consumer demand for the company’s products.

Happe says the company was able to profit from the shift of more people wanting to experience the great outdoors, which started right before the pandemic, and he expects that trend to continue in the future.

For the fourth quarter, Winnebago finished with a profit of $84.1 million, a 98% increase compared to $42.5 million in the fourth quarter last year for the manufacturer of Winnebago, Grand Design and Newmar recreational vehicles as well as Chris-Craft and Barletta boats.