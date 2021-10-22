Obits
Joan Turner
Joan Turner died Thursday, October 21, 2021 from complications of Parkinson Disease at Westview Care
Center in Britt, Iowa where she had been a resident since May 2021.
Funeral services for Joan Turner will be held Monday, October 25, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church,
517 South East Elm Street in Corwith with Pastor Denise Lindemann officiating.
Visitation will be held Sunday, October 24, 2021 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 517 South East Elm Street in Corwith.
