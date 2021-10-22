Fourth Congressional District Map Will Look Different

Plan two for redistricting proposes a fourth congressional district that covers 36 counties and includes all the counties that border the Missouri River.

Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull lives in the proposed fourth district and he announced this week he’s running for a second term in the U.S. House. The proposed district includes the cities of Council Bluffs and Sioux City on the west and, on the east, Ames and Marshalltown. Republicans have a significant voter registration edge over Democrats in the current fourth district. In the new district that’s proposed, 61 percent of registered voters are Republicans.