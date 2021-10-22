Area athletes and teams are off to the state cross country meet

The Class 1A and 2A state cross country will take place in Fort Dodge next Saturday. Below are all the area athletes who qualified with top times at yesterday’s qualifying meet. In Class 1A, the top-10 individuals and top two teams qualify. In Class 2A, the top-15 individuals and top three teams qualify.

Class 2A – Qualifying meet at Dike-New Hartford

Boys

Joey Hovinga, Forest City first place in 16:16.2

Connor Hammitt, GHV ninth place in 17:23.3

Girls

Katelyn Johnston, Osage first place in 18:38.3

Lili Nelson, Forest City eighth place in 20:03.9

Katelyn Knoll, GHV fourteenth place in 20:25.2

Class 1A – Qualifying meet at Newman Catholic, Mason City

Boys

Bryce McDonough, Central Springs second place in 16:40.01

Clayton McDonough, Central Springs fourth place in 17:27.02

Ryan Kelly, Newman Catholic fifth place in 17:31.24

Isaac Swenson, Belmond-Klemme sixth place in 17:31.24

Gavin Grunhovd, North Iowa ninth place in 17:41.40

Team Advancing

Central Springs, Champions 73 points

Newman Catholic, Runners-up, 85 points

Girls

Maggie McBride, Newman Catholic fifth place 21:19.08

Miriam Beenken, North Iowa 21:21.81

Kenna Hemann, Newman Catholic tenth place in 21:29.02

Team Advancing

Newman Catholic Runners-up 65 points

Class 2A – Qualifying meet hosted by Southeast Valley

Boys

Joe Faber, Clear Lake sixth place in 17:17.45

Jack Crane, Clear Lake seventh place in 17:17.54

Leo Tolentino, Clear Lake thirteenth place in 17:22.54

Team Advancing

Clear Lake, runners-up 70 points

Girls

Addison Doughan, Clear Lake first place 19:06.23

Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake fifth place 20:06.47