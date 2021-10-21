Sharon D. Swenson, age 82 died on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at the Timely Mission Nursing Home in Buffalo Center, Iowa.

Funeral services for Sharon will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 183 2nd Ave. E. in Thompson, with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating.

Visitation will be on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Thompson from 6:00 – 8:00 PM and will continue one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson.

Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221