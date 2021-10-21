Nominate a Farmer or Ag Leader for an Iowa Soybean Association Leadership Award

Do you know a student passionate about supporting agriculture? How about a farmer dedicated to protecting natural resources? If so, now is the time to nominate deserving individuals for one of eight Iowa Soybean Association (ISA) Leadership Awards.

Nominations can be submitted on the ISA website and will be accepted until Tuesday, Nov. 9. A committee comprised of ISA farmer leaders and staff will review all nominees. Recipients will be recognized at the annual ISA Leadership Awards & Industry Celebration Banquet.

“Many people are driven to deliver for Iowa soybean farmers,” says ISA President Robb Ewoldt of Davenport. “It remains critical to recognize these meaningful contributions and celebrate an industry that continues to be a positive force for our state and country.”

Nominations are sought for:

LEGACY OF LEADERSHIP: ISA farmer member advancing the goals of the association and demonstrating a passion and longstanding commitment for growing the soybean industry in Iowa, nationally and internationally.

RISING STAR: High school senior or college student taking an active role to promote Iowa agriculture and intends to remain involved in the industry through future personal or professional activities. The award includes a $1,000 stipend to apply to educational expenses. This award requires an application; it can be found under the “Programs” tab at iasoybeans.com.

NEW LEADER: ISA farmer member who has deepened their involvement in ISA programming and while enhancing their commitment and service to the industry and their community.

ENVIRONMENTAL LEADER: ISA farmer member improving on-farm environmental performance and leadership in the use of precision agriculture tools and technology. Must be a current or past participant in ISA Research Center for Farming Innovation activities.

INNOVATOR IN PRODUCTION RESEARCH: Individual, organization or company that has shown outstanding leadership in the use of precision agriculture and has worked to validate and effectively manage practices to improve profitability. Active involvement in the ISA Research Center for Farming Innovation is a plus for this award.

FRIEND OF THE IOWA SOYBEAN FARMER: Elected leader or ISA partner who has shown a deep understanding of issues facing Iowa soybean farmers and has supported them through their actions and efforts.

POLICY CHAMPION: Recognizes an ISA farmer and Advocate member who works to advance policy and regulatory issues benefiting the soybean industry. Nominees have a proven track record of engaging with elected leaders as a knowledgeable and trusted resource on soybean industry policy.

ADVOCATE FOR IOWA AGRICULTURE: ISA member, individual, organization or company who effectively and accurately shares the story of modern agriculture and actively builds bridges between Iowa farmers and consumers.

To complete a nomination form and see past award recipients, visit iasoybeans.com/programs/awards .

